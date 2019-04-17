Trump and Michelle

Michelle Obama made this known while speaking in London’s O2 Arena concerning her frustration over Trump rolling back a number of Barack

Obama’s policies, especially the transgender policies. She said; “For anyone who had any problems with Barack Obama, let’s just think about what we were troubled by – there were never any indictments.”

“We come from a broken family, we are a little unsettled,” she said. “Sometimes you spend the weekend with divorced dad. That feels like fun but then you get sick. That is what America is going through. We are living with divorced dad.”

According to Laila News online, though Mrs Obama didn’t explain what she meant by “get sick” but people felt it was an affront on divorced dad and that it suggested that they do not have what it takes to properly care for their kids.

She continued: “It’s like swimming in the ocean with great waves. If you are not a great swimmer, you are not going to learn in the middle of a tidal wave. You are going to resort to your kicking and drowning and what you knew how to do in the pool.”