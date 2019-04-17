WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-The former US First Lady Michelle Obama, has come under fire for comparing President Trump to a divorced dad, over his transgender policies.
Michelle Obama made this known while speaking in London’s O2 Arena concerning her frustration over Trump rolling back a number of Barack
Obama’s policies, especially the transgender policies. She said; “For anyone who had any problems with Barack Obama, let’s just think about what we were troubled by – there were never any indictments.”
“We come from a broken family, we are a little unsettled,” she said. “Sometimes you spend the weekend with divorced dad. That feels like fun but then you get sick. That is what America is going through. We are living with divorced dad.”
She continued: “It’s like swimming in the ocean with great waves. If you are not a great swimmer, you are not going to learn in the middle of a tidal wave. You are going to resort to your kicking and drowning and what you knew how to do in the pool.”