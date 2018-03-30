The National Roads Authority (NRA) says it has closed Midima road for motorists to pave way for maintenance of Thuchila Bridge.

The bridge which is near Nkando trading centre connects Mulanje, Blantyre and some parts of Chiradzulu districts.

Confirming the development in a telephone interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), National Roads Authority spokesperson Portia Kajanga said a contractor is already on the ground to commence maintenance works.

Kajanga said as of now the Bridge will be temporary a one as NRA is waiting for funds to construct a permanent bridge.

“We are indeed currently dismantling the Thuchira Bridge to replace with another one though temporary; but be lest assured that a permanent one will be constructed soon”, said Kajanga.

Kajanga could not however say the timeframe of the maintenance works saying it will be determined by the contractor.

During random interviews conducted by Malawi News Agency (MANA) people have faulted the Authority for taking too long to maintain the bridge which they say is very old and in bad shape.

Luke Mahuka, a minibus driver who operates between Mulanje and Limbe said this is a welcome development, but the works could have been done way back during the construction of Midima road.

He however pleaded with the contractor to fast track the construction works saying the road is very important to people plying businesses between Mulanje and Blantyre.

Information sourced from Mulanje district council however indicates that the maintenance works might take a minimum of ten days and a maximum of one month