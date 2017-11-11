Miley Cirus is receiving mixed reactions for her response to the Texas shooting and has addressed those that have objected to her views on gun control in the United States in a series of follow-up posts.

On Monday (October 6), Miley posted an Instagram a photo with the words “Texas church shooting leaves 26 dead, including 8 members of one family.” She wrote a long caption about her perspective on the tragedy, first starting off with lyrics from her song “Bad Mood” to encapsulate how she feelings about the shooting.

“My dreams have become nightmares & those nightmares, reality … This isn’t fair, this isn’t right, this isn’t just, this isn’t human! This is a TERRORIST act by a WHITE AMERICAN MAN!,” Miley wrote in her initial Instagram post. “I am heartbroken & embarrassed. Mortified by our country & its shitty system, lack of control/laws! This does NOT HAVE or NEED to happen! It’s devastatingly disgusting! This is exactly why the lyrics of Bad Mood were so important for me to share on a major platform. I wanted to bring awareness to the fact that every day we are waking up to more terrifyingly painful information that makes it nearly impossible to feel optimistic that things are going to change! They say it gets worst before it gets better in some cases & I wish on every star that this is the worst of it! I continue to be hopeful that enough is enough and the eyes of the ignorant will open and realize that (gun) VIOLENCE has to stop! This assholes Facebook profile photo was a fucking riffle [sic]! ‘I don’t know how much more it can take!’ #FuckGuns #FuckViolence 🚫💔🚫💔 My love is with you TX!”

It looks like it was Miley’s choice words — mainly “terrorist act by a white American man” — that ruffled some feathers. Though many praised her initial response to what happened in Texas, that specific phrase seemed to really ruffle the feathers of other folks on social media. One person responded, “Why can’t we just stop stereotyping in general?? Don’t say ‘some white people stereotype, so I’m gonna stereotype all of white people.’ Two wrongs don’t make a right.”