More than 1.3 billion tourists are on the move right now, it’s the world’s highest growth in international tourism. And the World Tourism Organisation states that Africa is the continent with the highest growth compared with the other areas of the world. Statistics show that tourism boosted with around 8,6%. This means that the continent seen around 63 million tourists only in 2017.

The growth is linked directly with the initiatives the continent took to enhance the quality of travel and connectivity. The African Union urged countries to ease visa regulations to facilitate tourists to cross borders. The result was that the governments decided to scrap visa regulations and to enhance the quality of the services they provide to attract more visitors. Global hotel chains have also responded to this trend and they have started to build quality accommodation facilities throughout Africa for both business travellers and tourists.

But what drives so many people to the African Continent?

Unique wildlife

Safari or Swahili means journey, and when arriving in Africa people have the opportunity to see some of the most amazing wildlife in their natural habitat. This journey shows then that nature is both magnificent and vulnerable and they have to protect it. Most of the safaris allow people to see one of the Big 5 wildlife species: buffalos, elephants, rhinos, leopards and lions. These animals are commonly found in South Africa at the Kruger National Park, but they can also be seen in natural surroundings in other Africa countries.

Botswana is famous for the Chobe National Park where tourists can watch elephants as they come in large herds to drink water. Rwanda and Uganda are home to gorillas and Tanzania for zebras and wildebeests.

Africa has more than 2600 types of birds and over 1100 species of mammals.

Africa is famous for its landmarks

It’s not wrong to state that Africa is the most beautiful continent, but because people don’t have time to visit it entirely, they focus on its landmarks. One of the showstoppers is the Table Mountain located in Cape Town. The journey is not complete for the tourists who visit the city if they don’t take a cable car to check the Table Mountain. Reaching its top is one of the most amazing experience someone can have in his or her life. Another landmark is Mount Kilimanjaro located in Tanzania. Africa’s highest peak is the perfect place for hiking and pilgrimages.

Victoria Falls cascades are one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and the Africans named it Smoke that Thunders. When visiting Zambia or Zimbabwe it’s a must to also see the Victoria Falls. And the ones searching for active volcanos can find one in Africa, its name is Mount Nyiragongo and it’s located in the Virunga National Park.

Did we say that Mount Kilimanjaro is the tallest mountain worldwide?

Only here people can join walking safaris

The African cities offer an exciting view, but there’s nothing more thrilling than walking in the wild. When visiting Madagascar, South Africa, Zambia or Kenya you have the opportunity to walk in the wild and better understand the ecosystem. From admiring plants and trees to observing animals in their habitat, everything will bewilder you.

The South Luangwa National Park in Zambia is one of the places where you can walk in the wild together with a guide. And if a guide is too mainstream for you, Masai warriors can join you in Kenya if you want to explore their concessions.

You won’t be able to join the elephants in their search for food because they can walk even 80 kilometres in a day, but you can definitely admire them close by.

The culture is unique in the world

It’s not surprising to find out that every country has a different culture, but in Africa the culture is so diverse and rich that it changes with every area and tribe or ethnic group. There are masters at preserving their traditions, and they do it through multiple means like music, art, oral literature and food. All tribes are proud that they maintained their distinct customs. The most distinct tribes are the Zulus, Owahimbas, Masai, and the San Bushmen nomads. Even if some cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town are modern, the African vibe can be felt even there.

You may have noticed that tribe members use to wear bright coloured clothes, they are doing it because it’s part of their customs and because it’s a precaution that keeps them safe against wild animals.

If you want to explore the tribes’ life and culture you need a guide, but you should make sure you hire someone reliable. Before hiring them, you should conduct a free background check to find out more about them. It’s important to check their criminal record, their past experience working with tribes, and other details that can prove you that they are trustworthy to join you in a safari.

Only in Africa you can do this

As you can expect, you can do certain things only in Africa. Between Morondava and Belon’i Tsiribihina in Madagascar, you can walk on the avenue of Baobabs, where you can see trees older than 800 years and that have heights starting with 30 metres. In Ethiopia, you can check the Churches of Lalibela’s New Jerusalem, a rock that is more than 900 years old. We have mentioned the Victoria Falls, but we haven’t stated that you can swim close to them, in the Devil’s Pole, located right above the cascades. Sounds dangerous, but it’s totally worth to have this experience if you visit Africa.

You can explore the air in a hot air balloon almost everywhere in the world, but only in Namibia, you can have a view of the red dunes from Sossusvlei, Deadvlei and white saltpan. And last but not least we should mention that only in Africa you can taste the traditional cuisine that will marvel you with its flavours.