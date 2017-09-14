A minibus was yesterday burnt by angry mob at Phwezi trading center in Rumphi district after it hit and killed a 9 year old boy.

According to a Rumphi police report dated 13/09/2017, the incident occurred around 11 am along Mzuzu-Karonga M1 road. The said minibus, a Toyota Hiace registration number LL 7949, got out of control due to overspeeding.

The report said the deceased was crossing the road at a zebra crossing.

The minibus had eight passengers and the driver and they are all said to have sustained injuries.

“The motor vehicle also hit a stationary broken down vehicle registration number BP 1921, Mitsubishi canter. The driver was taken to Rumphi district hospital,” reads the report.

The deceased,Washington Mzumara hailed from Kajeyele village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwankhunikira in Rumphi district.

He was a standard one pupil at Mwale F.P School in Mzokoto, in Rumphi.