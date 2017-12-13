Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi on Wednesday said nothing was wrong for government to allocate K64 million to the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) to purchase new furniture especially to the office of the Chief Secretary to government, Lloyd Muhura.

Led by the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabiliation (CHRR) and Centre for Development of People (Cedep), some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) said there is need for an immediate decisive action as the allegation reflects negatively on the Presidency, as it is happening under the President’s nose.

Muhura’s office is said to have requested for a ‘no objection’ from the office of Director of Public Procurement to buy furniture worth K64 million.

This is according to a leaked report from the Office of President and Cabinet to the Office of the Director of Public Procurement requests for a ‘no objection’ using single sourcing, something that has not amused CSOs.

Below is the press statement released by the ministry of information regard the development;

REFURBISHMENT OF THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT AND CABINET AT CAPITAL HILL

A decision was made to refurbish the Office of the President and Cabinet complex building by replacing old carpets, ceiling boards, painting the walls and installing CCTV cameras for security of Government resources including equipment, and replacing the worn-out desks and chairs.

This was done to improve the working environment in the Office of the President and Cabinet, in line with the Strategic Objectives outlines in the Strategic Plan. The office complex has not been refurbished since 1975 and some parts are in poor condition.

Funding for the refurbishment exercise was sourced from the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development.

The repairs and refurbishment were to cover the Office of the President and Cabinet building at Capital Hill in Lilongwe. Due to the amount of money involved, Government resorted to carrying out the work in phases.

The company awarded the contract is EQWIP Interior Works. It was planned to start repairing and refurbishing one wing of the Office of the President and Cabinet building which comprises several rooms including the Chief Secretary’s Office.

However, the planned works has been suspended indefinitely.

Honourable Nicholas Harry Dausi

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY

13th December, 2017