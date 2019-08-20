Local government Minister, Ben Phiri is disclosing that he will seek legal redress over the recent statement by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) member Macdonald Sembereka.

Sembereka alleged that Phiri is among the top officials who master minded the recent attack on the organization’s chairperson Timothy Mtambo.

the Southern Region DPP governor Charles Mchacha, the party’s spokesperson Nicholas Dausi and Ben Phiri are sponsors of the attacks MacDonald Sembereka

Speaking at a press briefing, Sembereka claimed that they have information that the attack was planned by some ministers including Phiri.

But Phiri has told Capital FM that such claims are disheartening and unfortunate.