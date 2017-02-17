Fresh revelations from Logistics Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture show that Hon George Chaponda influenced single sourcing of Fisp suppliers. According to sources, Chaponda ordered the inclusion of some companies that had no capacity to meet the contractual obligations.

For instance, in Zomba the companies that were awarded contract are, Yafuka, Transglobe, Agora, ATC, OPTICHEM, Admarc, Innovations Marketing and Advertising.

However reports indicate that Yafuka belongs to Charles Mchacha, DPP Regional Governor for South did not supply even single one. One is left to question how the company won the contract leaving out those that could meet the contractual obligations and some areas the same was taken by the DPP SG Jeffrey Wa Jeff.

Sources further disclosed that some companies did not meet requirements but were awarded the multi million contract courtesy of the Minister atifinya deployment which almost messed up the progress. Check out for more information on companies in our subsequent reports. And we can still ask is this part of the reasons for the fire.