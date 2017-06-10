Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe on Friday, admitted that he lied to the nation and the District Commissioners (DCs) that his ministry had already transferred funds to all councils in the country, for teachers arrears and leave grants.

Gondwe said this in Parliament, after he was pressurized by the opposition legislatures. Gondwe said his first statement follows a report from his ministry officials.

During the earlier report, which he also made in Parliament, Gondwe added that the district councils would decide the date and process of paying the teachers.

However, the DCs refuted Gondwe’s claim and said “we have not received any funds for teachers’ arrears and leave grants.”

While apologizing for misinforming the nation, Gondwe said that his ministry will transfer the funds to the councils this coming week on Monday.

“I thought the officials were telling me that they had already transferred the funds to the councils. However, they told me on Wednesday that the process will be done on Monday,” said Gondwe.

Teachers who are currently on a strike have however, vowed not to go back to classes until they get their arrears and leave grants.