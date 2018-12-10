Minister of Transport Jappie Mhango is alleged to be the muster minder of the war between the Livingstonia Synod and traditional leaders in Rumphi, Maravi Post has learnt.

It is alleged that Mhango who is also the MP for the district wants to prove to President Peter Mutharika that he control the district despite the fracas at the burial ceremony.

According to our reliable source, Mhango gave K100, 000 to each chief [from Rumphi] take part in the process.

The war between the two started during the burial of Themba la Themba Chikulamayembe in Rumphi where the district chiefs accuse Livingstonia Synod of disrupting the whole ceremony especially for asking Malawi Congress Party President Dr Lazarus Chakwera as well as UTM interim President Dr Saulos Chilima to make a speech after President Peter Mutharika.

The development according to the chiefs and government was against the country’s constitution which bars everyone from making a speech at government function after the President.

However, at the same function after Synod remarks, one of the late Chikulamayembe councilor while condemning the Synod also faulted the organizers for not including Chakwera and Chilima on the speech list saying it was unacceptable.

The councillor further apologized to the Synod for the development.

Ironically, a day later, some chiefs chiefs penned the Synod to apologize them and the bereaved family.

The said chiefs also hold a press conference on the same.

While denying to apologize, the Synod through its moderator Rev. Chipofya said government and the chiefs are the one suppose to apologize them.

After seeing that the mission was unaccomplished, Mhango asked Rev. Mwafulirwa of the same Synod to organize some clergies and hold a press conference against their secretary Rev. Nyondo and Chipofya.

Mhango then asked Rev Mwafulirwa to produce a Budget of any amount.

“Please hold a press conference with your fellow clergies against Rev. Nyondo and Chipofya. This will make President Mutharika happy as he was annoyed during that day” said Mhango.

Chipofya then produced a K1.5 million budget to cutter 25 members of clergies within the Synod and 10 journalists.

Mhango’s mobile phone was out of reach when contacted for a comment.