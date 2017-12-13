Malawi government intends to introduce global citizenship education in schools in the country to ensure learners become responsible for local and global peace, environment and respect cultural diversification, Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka has said.

Msaka disclosed this at Domasi Teacher Training College in Zomba on Monday during the start of a week-long trainer of trainers workshop on global citizen education.

“The global citizenship education is a program that we’re now introducing in addition to what we have traditionally been teaching,” said the minister adding that the ministry was trying to train human beings as responsible citizens of the communities, the country and the world.

The UNESCO supported workshop is entitled ‘ Capacity Building for Trainer of Trainers in Transformative Pedagogy on Global Citizenship Education, Education for Sustainable Development and Education Agenda 2030’.

Fifteen public and private teacher training colleges in the country are participating in the workshop to ensure participants gain knowledge and skills to develop and publish training materials on transformative participatory learning.

To this effect, the minister said education should be responsible for skills, values and attitudes that should respond to global challenges.

Acting Executive Director for Malawi National Commission for UNESCO, David Mlera expressed hope that Malawi would benefit from the Global Citizenship Education Workshop and that the knowledge gained from the session would be transferred to learners.

“Global Citizenship Education is about peace, intercultural dialogue, tolerance and respect for each other such that we want to develop a nation that can be established on the foundation of peace,” Mlera added.

The transformative pedagogy will help to transfer knowledge to learners in an effective way, according to Mlera, who added that Global Citizenship on Education would be implemented in primary and secondary curriculum.

Domasi College Education Principal, Florida Banda Kumwembe said the institution is capable of training lecturers on Global Citizenship Education as the college already conducted similar sessions that are now being implemented in the country, citing Child Friendly Education.