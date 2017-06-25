About 660 students from different community technical colleges in Malawi are expected to graduate in August this year.

Minister of Labour, Sports and Manpower Development, Henry Mussa, said that these students are from 10 community colleges which government is running now.

According to Mussa, the technical colleges are Ngala in Karonga, Naminjiwa in Phalombe, Nthumbwe in Chiradzulu, Dowa, Mchinji, Thyolo, Nkhotakota, Lilongwe and Blantyre.

“We are expecting a lot from these graduates. We are hoping that after graduating, they will be able to set up their own enterprises,” said Mussa.

Mussa added that these students will also help other youths to find employment since they will have their own businesses.

“Most people prefer white collar jobs because they think that brick laying, carpentry and joinery is inferior as such, we are struggling with the issue of mindset change,” noted Mussa.

He said government has plans to build more technical colleges in Malawi and that by the end of next year, the ministry want one community technical college in all the 28 districts.

The graduation ceremony will take place on 8th August this year at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.