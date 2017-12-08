The Ministry of Health (MOH) has with immediate effect interdicted two senior officers for allegedly stealing 28 mattresses at Chikwawa District Hospital (DHO).

The officers who were critical to the hospital’s operations are currently answering theft charges by public servant.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson, Joshua Malango, told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday the suspects are hospital’s administrator Mosses Jere and Stores Clerk Clement Kapesi.

“I can confirm to you that Mr. Jere and Mr. Kapesi were implicated in the theft scandal of mattresses at Chikwawa DHO.

And as a responsible ministry we have decided to interdict them waiting for the outcome of the case,” said Malango.

He said the Ministry is further investigating 13 staff members also implicated in the matter and that if results show that they played a role in the deal, they would also face justice.

Malango said in order to pave way for objective investigation, the Ministry has so far posted a new DHO to Chikwawa.