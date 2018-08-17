By Alick Junior Sichali

Ministry of health (MOH) with help from the World Health Organisations (WHO) and different stakeholders has opened isolation centres where doctors will be treating people suffering from contagious diseases.

Health Minister, Atupele Muluzi disclosed this during the opening of one the built isolation centres at Kameza, Blantyre.

Muluzi said the isolation centres is one way of government’s alertness for any disease outbreaks such as Ebola and Cholera.

The health minister said the development will now enable local medical personnel to examine and provide assistance to patients suffering from strange diseases.

“The centres which we have built with help from different stakeholders including WHO will help doctors in the country through the centres treat people suffering from infectious diseases which in the past was not happening,” Muluzi said.

The isolation centres have been built in the districts of Karonga, Mzuzu, Blantyre, Dedza, Ntcheu and Mchinji.

Meanwhile, MOH says will start screening visitors from outside the countries at boarders and airports of the country.

The ministry is also working together with Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and that it has embark on exercise of screening soldiers arriving in the country from their peace keeping mission in DRC where there is Ebola outbreak.