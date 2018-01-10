Makanjira Mangochi: People are calling this the Miracle baby as he spoke as soon as he was born. The Baby was born on the Mozambique Border and this Miracle was confirmed in a radio interview by Traditional Chief Makanjira.

Responding to the Interviewer the Chief Makanjira said I had to tell my subjects to eat porridge because I did not want them later to accuse me that I knew of the miracle and never shared with my subjects.

The Village is abuzz with disbelief while others are claiming it can only be a miracle from GOD