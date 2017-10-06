Chiradzulu, October 5, 2017: A 14 year girl (name withheld) from Mkhwayo in Ndanga Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kadewere in Chiradzulu who died mid this year is alleged to have risen from the dead.

According close relatives and community members, the girl died on May 5, 2017 and was later buried.

However, on Wednesday October 4, 2017 morning, the girl mysteriously resurfaced at her village and went to her house where she found her grandmother and told her that she wanted to see her mother and sister because where she was staying she was facing problems.

The grandmother referred her to Chiradzulu District Hospital where her mother was with her sister who was admitted.

Commenting on the matter, an eye witness Gradson Phiri said the girl’s mother was surprised to see her when she saw her daughter.

He said the girl is looking fine and is able to communicate with her mother and relations who went to see her.

Councillor Franco Kaliya of Thumbwe Ward, where the mystery has happened, confirmed to have received the news but did not comment much saying he was occupied with other duties.

Efforts to speak to Thumbwe Police Officers where the girl was taken before being taken to the hospital proved futile as their phones were out of reach.

Chiradzulu Police Station Officers confirmed knowing about the case but did not comment much and kept pushing the matter from one office to another.

The girl is currently being kept at Chiradzulu District Hospital where reporters were denied access to speak to the mother and the girl saying that they should wait for the District Health Officer (DHO) who was attending a meeting outside the district.

Chiradzulu District Hospital Public Relations Officer, Owen Chataika said he was not aware of the matter and asked the reporters to feed him with the information gathered on the ground adding that this is a mystery case hence difficult to comment on.

This is not the first time that the country has experienced such a case with most people associating this with witchcraft.