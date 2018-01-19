LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter this week challenged government to formally lodge complaints with the body when it feels there are acts of unprofessionalism in the media.

This follows President Peter Mutharika’s sentiments at this year’s John Chilembwe Day commemoration at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) in Chiradzulu.

In his speech, the President said the media are making a mistake as they are destroying the country hence there is need for mindset change.

“According to Forbes Magazine and Cosmopolitan Travel Guide , Malawi is among the top 18 countries to be most visited in 2018. Worldwide, Malawi is rated number three and in Africa as number one country to visit in 2018.

“You will not find that in our local media because they are busy trashing this country. By doing that, they think they are hurting me. They are making a mistake,” Mutharika said.

But responding to the remarks, Misa-Malawi chairperson Teresa Ndanga said the core role of journalists is not praising government for doing its job.

Ndanga said the role of the media as a watchdog entails unearthing wrongs so that authorities know where to focus their energies.

“If the President’s view is based on evidence of publication of false stories by journalists, we urge government to share those concerns formally to Misa. We do not support unprofessional reporting and therefore, we will address government’s concerns once we have a formal complaint,” said Ndanga.

However, contrary to the President’s accusations, The Nation of December 30 2017 reported that United Kingdom magazine Cosmopolitan named Malawi among the world’s 15 holiday destinations of choice in 2018.