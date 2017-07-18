Monday, July 17, 2017

Statement for immediate release

The Malawi Chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA Malawi)

is concerned with reports that prison warders at Maula in Lilongwe

manhandled reporters from Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) for

covering the on-going strike by the prison warders.

The Chapter would like to remind people that the ‘media has a right to

report within Malawi and abroad and to be accorded the fullest possible

facilities for access to information.’ We believe that media coverage of

the strike by the prison authorities in no exception.

MBC reporter Patrick Dambula and camera man Hastings Khombo were

manhandled by the warders around lunch hour today, Monday, July 17, 2017.

In an interview with MISA Malawi, Dambula said that they failed to do

their story because of the hostile atmosphere at the prison.

“Things got worse when we approached the gate. The prison warders tried to

confiscate the camera but fortunately they failed. We failed to even do

any interviews for our story. Lucky enough no one was hurt,” Dambula said.

Efforts to speak to prison authorities proved futile.

We would however like to call upon prison authorities to desist from

attacking the media and to ensure that the matter is investigated and the

culprits disciplined.

Beating up reporters and treating them as criminals is barbaric and

retrogressive.

MISA Malawi would like to caution the general public against any form of

attack on journalists in their line of duty. Journalists have a

responsibility to report and inform Malawians on developments in the

country. Any form of attack on journalists is an infringement on not just

the media’s right to gather and report but also citizens’ rights to

know.

The media is not an enemy of the people but a partner in development.

Signed

Teresa Ndanga

Chairperson, MISA Malawi

