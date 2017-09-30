Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) – Malawi chapter, is this Friday September 29, 2017, launching its website in Lilongwe.

Chairperson of MISA, Teresa Ndanga, confirmed the development with Malawi News Agency on Thursday in Lilongwe.

Ndanga said all is set for the launch of the website.

“Everything is in order for the launch of the website, this is a big development to us as journalists, because this will be a platform whereby different journalist from different angles will be sharing ideas and experiences in what they do in everyday life as those people who do gather information,” she pointed out.

The Chairperson said the websites will carry MISA stories, post some alerts about what is happening around in any violation or threats to media freedom.

The launch of the website will be held at Sunbird hotel where a number of journalists are likely to attend the launching.

Making her remarks during the commemoration of the Right to Know Day, Ndanga urged all stakeholders to support journalists in the country discharge their duties diligently.

“As we celebrate the day of right to know, let me call upon all stakeholders to support journalists, as attacking them, is not the best solution to take whenever there are misunderstandings” she added.

Ndanga expressed concern that there are reports of some institutions who bar reporters from covering their functions.

She said this is not in line with the country’s constitution, which calls for the freedom of the press.

Ndanga asked the Minister of information to consuder the issues seriously and that the Access to information Act is enforce in the country.