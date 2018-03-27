Misa-Malawi realised MK9 million in gross gate revenue during a fundraising match involving giants, Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers, at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday.

Misa organised the match to raise funds for the construction of an office block in Lilongwe.

Misa-Malawi Chairperson, Tereza Ndanga, said their net earnings were estimated at mK5 million.

“Our target for the match was MK5 million and we believe that, after deducting expenses, we will get close to our target. Considering the capacity of the stadium and gate charges, we are happy with the gross revenue,” Ndanga said.

Fans paid K1,000 for open stands.

Silver General Secretary, Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, said they agreed to contribute to a good cause.

“There was no ground levy and we did not ask for participation fee because we accepted to play for a good cause,” Chakaka-Nyirenda said.

The media body reportedly spent over MK2 million on transportation, accommodation and allowances for Bullets.

During the game, Bullets defeated Silver 2-0 as both teams fine-tuned for the TNM Super League, which is slated to kick off on April 14.

Bright Munthali and Nelson Kangunje scored for Bullets, who also defeated Mafco 2-1 on Saturday at Lake Valley Ground.

The full statement from MISA and made available to The Maravi Post reads;

Big Bullets Versus Silver Strikers fundraiser grosses MK9 m

MISA Malawi, through its fundraising Committee, wishes to inform its membership and the general public that the fundraising match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers Football Clubs at Silver Stadium on Sunday, March 25, 2018 grossed a total of MK9, 313, 370.

MK9, 213, 370 of this amount was realized from ticket sales and MK100, 000 from broadcasting rights. The Chapter spent a total of MK4, 742, 745 on logistics for Big Bullets, security, gate management, medals and promotion bringing the net profit to MK4, 570, 625.

The Chapter had set a target of MK5 million from the game and is glad that the MK4, 570, 625 net profit is not far from the planned target. The chapter considers this to be a huge boost to the fundraising drive.

MISA Malawi would like to thank Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers, the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), supporters of the two teams, Malawi Police, the membership of MISA Malawi and the general public who made the initiative a success.

MISA Malawi’s Fundraising Committee has set a target of MK30 million for the procurement of an office building and hopes to hit the target before December 2018.

The football game was the third activity organized to raise funds for the office following a media day at Kumudzi Lodge in September and fundraising dinner in December 2017. The Chapter also received a contribution of MK 1,000,000 from New Finance Bank. From these, the chapter has so far managed to raise slightly above MK 13, 000,000.

The Chapter is currently exploring other fundraising initiatives which would include sporting activities and musical shows among others.

Teresa Temweka Ndanga

Chairperson, MISA Malawi