Queen of Blantyre City Hannah Mhone and her Princesses and management have entered into a strategic partnership with HipHop4HIV; a youth organisation that aims at promoting responsible behaviors and sexual reproductive health among the youth.

The partnership among other things aims at specifically addressing and achieving awareness about the Theme Song competition for HipHop4HIV campaign and spread the message about HIV/AIDS prevention amongst young people.

Miss Blantyre Hanna Mhone said she was very excited and encouraged with partnership that should go beyond supporting her as queen but also support towards realization of Millennium Development Goals and contribute towards a better Malawi.

“This partnership is timely as Miss Blantyre attempts to address the gap in school drop outs for girls especially in primary school alluded to many factors one of which is early pregnancies and risk of HIV/AIDS,”said Mhone.

“While I am in office, I believe this will be among the very best of initiatives I will have undertaken as it directly touches through lives of young people in my age bracket” Mhone added.

HipHop4HIV Country Director VictoriaMasanjesaid their door is open to work with anyone sharing their organizational dreams.

“So far, Miss Blantyre is a very popular brand and we believe it will add value in putting the message across and ignite more youth excitement and participation” Masanje.

HipHop4HIV will mark a climax of their thematic music campaign early July as they will h

ost an urban music concert at a venue to be announced later.

Other than Miss Blantyre, HipHop4hIV has also partnered Made on Monday; a radio music show on MBC 2 FM hosted by Joy Nathu.

Among the things that Miss Blantyre will do as part of this campaign is to visit several schools and raise awareness both about education and careers and relate to the HIV/AIDS pandemic and how it affects their dreams

HipHop4HIV aims at creating an HIV negative community of youth and this partnership will help with this pursuit.