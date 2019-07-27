PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Minnie Dlamini is the latest celebrity to call out Miss SA for its official pictures of this year’s finalists, which she labelled “disappointing”, as the women appeared to all be the “same shade of brown”.

The TV personality took to Twitter to express her disappointment, saying that when she compared the professional Miss SA photoshoot to pics of the women from their personal social media, she felt that Miss SA could do better.

“The official Miss SA pictures of this year’s finalists are very disappointing. Those women are not all the same shade of brown. They are much better looking, I couldn’t believe the contrast from their IG pages.”

This isn’t the only criticism the pageant organisers have received since announcing their “most diverse” group of finalists for 2019.