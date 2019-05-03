Malawi President Mutharika snubs national prayers and signing of peace declaration a head of May 21 polls

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika on Friday snubbed Saturday’s, May 4, 2019 National Prayers and Signing of Peace Declaration ceremony organized by religious organisation, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) in Lilongwe.

Instead President Mutharika he has traveled to the north for campaigns trails.

But PAC Executive Director, Robert Phiri, says the prayers will progress as arranged with Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima as the guest of honour.

Mutharika’s spokesperson Mgeme Kalirani disclosed that his is not aware of the Saturday ceremony.

Instead Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have scheduled their own prayers on May 8 this year.

This is another missed opportunity for President Mutharika and DPP as they have been shunning important national events ahead of May 21 polls including presidential debates.