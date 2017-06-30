A Malawian taxi driver, identified as Alli Nyambase was on Thursday, found dead in Zambia after he had been missing for seven days. According to a police report, the deceased together with the vehicle he used for his business, went missing on 23 June, 2017.

The report says two people hired the taxi of the deceased from Lumbadzi in Lilongwe during the day he went missing.

The police have since arrested one suspect, who they have identified as 20-year old Kiliyofasi Simango Mwale of Mzelezele village, Traditional Authority Mlonyeni in Mchinji.

“He was arrested after he was seen driving the missing person’s Taxi.” according to the police report. The police, say the suspect admitted to have killed the owner of the vehicle.

He has since led the Malawi police and the Zambian police counterparts to a forest at Chigoma village, in Chief Pemba Moyo area in Zambia, where the dumped body of the body of Alli Nyambase, was found.

The body, which was in a decomposed state, was later taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital, pending post-mortem report.