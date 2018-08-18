PUBLIC NOTICE

Our Group Village Headman Tchereni in Chikhwawa went to Makhanga to chat with friends. In the evening he bid farewell but he never arrived home; that was last Saturday. Up to now we don’t know where he is. We have reported the matter to police and frankly they are doing their best within their resource limitations. Announcements have be made on Zodiak and MBC but to no avail.

We are pleading with general public , to inform the Police on any information that may lead to finding our dear brother and leader.

The details are as follows:

Name: Foster Petulo Tchereni

Age : 50

At the time he wore a black/dark trousers, and a shirt with some flowers and slippers. He is tall and slender and really dark.

No mental issues, very normal person. For any information please contact Pastor Henry Tchereni on 0999309230 or Mr Alinafe Tchereni on ‭+265 99 359 2146‬ or the nearest Police Station.

Group Village Headman Tchereni is from lower Shire.