Assistant Superintendent Dickson Kaipa Gama of the Malawi Police Services (MPS) was on Thursday, 28 February 2017, found dead in the middle of the maize field that is close to Chancellor College in Zomba, police have confirmed.

Gama us said to have been missing from the early hours of 28 February, 2017; police however said late Gama left a suicide note before leaving his house.

A search for late Gama was launched by the Eastern Region Police on 2 March, 2017; Gama was until his missing, working for the Police Band Section in Zomba.

Police spokesperson Joseph Sauka said they found Gama’s body on Friday, in the maize field.

“I can confirm that we found the body of Gama hanged in the maize field close to Chancellor College in Zomba,” Sauka said.

Gama was 57 years and is survived by a wife and children.