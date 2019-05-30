By Patience Abeck

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) will be holding its annual exporters seminar for 2019 on June 4 at the Bingu wa Mutharika International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post signed by MITC’s Deliby Chimbalu Public Relations Manager says the annual seminar is one way of organisation’s efforts to build export readiness for potential and existing exporters, create export awareness and to strengthen market linkages.

“MITC has identified some key challenges impeding export growth in Malawi which include but not limited to lack of expert knowledge in developing export plans, access to finance, poor preparation and management of trade exhibitions and lack of capacity for sustained production.

“To be held under theme: ‘Promoting diversified, competitive and value-added exports’, the 2019 exporters’ seminar will strive to build capacity of potential and existing exporters by equipping them with skills in exhibition management and development of export plans,” says Chimbalu.

This year’s annual exporter’s seminar is targeting about 120 exporters across all sectors.

She adds, “MITC through the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF) project is building the capacity of exporters to enable them to penetrate regional and international markets for their products.

“The overall goal of the project is to promote sales of value-added products by Malawian non-traditional exporters, and their respective production networks of rural producers to the Nacala Corridor and also regional and international markets”.