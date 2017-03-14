LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – In its quest to market the country’s favorable investments, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, through the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC), is scheduled to hold the first-ever Malawi-India business forum this Friday, March 17 in the capital Lilongwe. The is was announced by the ministry’s Principal Secretary, Cliff Chiunda.

The joint business forum comes amid applause from the general public on how such fora have attracted bankable investments into the country. This is affirmed by the 2016 Malawi Investment Forum (MIF) summary report, which revealed that Malawi concluded 10 public and 20 private sector investment agreement with US$ 26,305,000 earnings through products-base exhibition that were showcased locally and internationally.

Therefore, hosting another formal business forum with the Asian business persons, Malawi is expected to closely unlock the bottlenecks that impinge its investment growth and expansion. The forum is expected to attract 225 businesses locally and from Indian, focusing on energy, agro-processing, irrigation, health and manufacturing sectors.

The Export & Import Bank of India and Independent Power Producers on hydro, will also take part in the forum and avails the country opportunities in energy business ventures.

Addressing the news conference on Monday in the capital ahead of the forum, Trade and Industry PS, said the conference was indicative of the opportunities for economic empowerment for local traders who will tap business management skills from their counterparts from India.

Chiunda said the meeting avows to the cordial relationship, and endorses India’s intentions to assist the development and empowerment of Malawians.