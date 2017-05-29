LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – The Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC), has identified potential export markets for local products in India, Dubai, Botswana, and Zimbabwe.

MITC will share the details of the markets before the close of this year’s Malawi International Trade Fair, that is currently taking place in Blantyre.

Deliby Chimbalu, MITC’s Public Relations Manager, told The Maravi Post in an interview, that the organization has planned a seminar to disseminate the information on the available markets for Malawian products. She said participants to the seminar, will take advantage of the meeting to discuss areas of concern, as far as export markets are concerned.

She added that the meeting will also give exporters, cooperatives, farmers, and local financiers, a platform to network and initiate partnerships to supply these markets.

Apart from the Blantyre, similar seminars are also scheduled for Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

“Recently, the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) has attended and facilitated SMEs participation at international trade fairs, with an aim of promoting Malawian products on the international market.

“And out of those fairs, we have identified potential markets in India, Dubai, Botswana and Zimbabwe and we would like to share this information with the private sector,” said Chimbalu.

Chimbalu said the MITC is facilitating a trade mission to Tete, Mozambique to secure export markets for Malawi products. She said the Tete trade mission, is scheduled for June and will coincide with another trade fair in Tete.

MITC is geared to towards promoting production (investment promotion) and marketing (export promotion), of Malawi’s goods and services; this includes participation in trade fairs, facilitating investment process for potential investors, industrial assessment, and counseling of investors and exporters.