LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Blantyre-based Mizu Band, which is arguably the best cover band in Malawi, returns at Cockpit Lounge on Friday, September 29, after impressing patrons at the same venue earlier this month.

Mizu Band Manager Emmanuel Maliro told The Maravi Post in an interview on Thursday that the band is excited that Lilongwe fans requested the second performance.

“As Cockpit Management, we want to give our clients the best and we believe Mizu Band is one of the best bands. We were looking for the right moment, and Friday night is the day we identified. We also want to clarify that the performance is taking place on Friday 29 September, 2017 and not Saturday as it has been indicated in some posters.

“The first performance was very impressive and people called for us to perform again. We are grateful to Cockpit for making it possible for us to perform again Friday night. Cockpit is a perfect venue for the kind of performance that Mizu Band offers,” he said.

Mizu Band is led by vocalists Jay Jay and Eunice Mhango. The show is expected to begin at 7.00 pm.

Some of the artists who have performed at the Cockpit are Edgar ndi Davis, Giddes Chalamanda, Lulu, Tay Grin and Sir Paul Banda.