According to the press statement dated 10 February, 2017 and signed by Presidential press secretary Mgeme Kalilani, the function will be held at Kamuzu Palace around 10 am.

Chairperson of the commission, retired Chief Justice Anastasia Msosa admitted this but could not be drawn into issuing a comment.

“Yes, we shall present our findings to the President tomorrow morning but I can’t tell you the details,” she said.

However, out reliable source has disclosed to Maravi Post that the commission has cleared suspended agriculture minister Dr George Chaponda of wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary committee that was conducting the inquiry said it will present its findings to Parliament next week.

The commission was established by Mutharika on 1 January this year and was expected to present their findings to the President on 31 January but the period was later extended to 9 February.