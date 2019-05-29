Some Athletes during last year’s race pic courtesy of Standard Bank

By Tione Andsen

Athletes to battle it out for the MK1.7 million price money during the 2019 Standard Bank Be More Race Run slated for June 15, 2019 in Lilongwe.

The Race is scheduled to start at 6:00 am from Standard Bank Head offices in City Centre and will finish at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

The Race is in three categories ranging from 21 Km which is half marathon, 10 km and 5km.

Standard Bank Public Relations (PRO), Thoko Unyolo said anyone is eligible to participate and this year alone during the city races we have had runners as old as 69 and as young as nine taking part.

She said the city races have 10km and 5km categories while the national race has the three categories 5km, 10 km and 21km half marathon which has prizes

Unyolo explained that, “registration is underway so we don’t have the full line up. However, you may wish to know that the Lilongwe City Race held weeks ago was won by Chancy Master, who is among the country’s top athletes. From experience, the national race attracts top athletes in the country and we had two international athletes from Kenya last year.”

The PRO added that the entry fee for 21 km race is MK19, 000, 10 km is MK13, 000 and 5km is MK7, 000.

She said the Be More Race is in its third year now and It was introduced in 2017 as a platform where Bank cements relations with customers, families, business partners and communities.

“The ultimate goal is to promote good health and wellness while paying attention to national causes, particularly the plight of the Girl Child struggling with access to an education,” Unyolo added.

The PRO pointed out that this is one of the most unique Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives that use a national platform to integrate financial inclusion, wellness and health and education into one class act.

Unyolo said Standard Bank is the sole sponsor but there are just several partners who are part and parcel of the planning and execution of the event.

She said these include Lilongwe City Council, KK Security, Athletics Association of Malawi, Sunbird Group of Hotels, Airtel Malawi, Rab Group, Latitude 13, Liberty, Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development.

“We are calling upon all residents of Lilongwe to register for the race and be part of the Be More family where wellness, music and social interaction are prime benefits,” Unyolo stated.

The PRO said registration for this year’s run is open now and will run through to June 14, 2019.

Last year’s winners were:

Men’s Category

Winner – Kefasi Kasten (Malawi),

Runner-up – Kipkogey Shadrack (Kenya)

Third Place – Chancy Master

Women’s Category

Winner – Mercy Gelimo (Kenya)

Runner-up – Cecilia Mhango (Malawi)

Third Place – Tereza Master (Malawi)