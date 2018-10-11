MK1 million Airtel Bandulo Bandulo goes to Dowa’s Dzaleka refuge camp

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-The on-going on-going Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion continues to surprise customers with prizes as Dowa’s Dzaleka refuge Daniel Mbaya came another millionaire.

Mbaya, a DRC nationality emerged the fourteenth millionaire during the seventh draw of the promotion.

On Wednesday, Airtel handover the cheque prize to Mbaya at the camp which Mbaya could not believe.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect that could have this money. I don’t have a proper settlement. This money will help me to start business and have proper home’, delighted Mbaya.

Airtel Malawi Marketing Manager Frank Magombo says the company remain excited with the impact the promotion was making to low income customers.

He added that lots of prizes in the promotion are still up for grabs.

Magombo therefore urged subscribers to continue patronising the promotion that it transform their lives for the batter.