LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-About a week has remained for the MK10 million grand prize in ongoing Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promotion.

The promotion that ran from August 15 this year, is expected to end on December 5 as the final prize presentation will be done on December 10.

About 28 millionaires have been created in the past 14 weeks of the promotion across the country.

On Tuesday, Mulanje businessman Blessings Besten emerged the last millionaire in the weekly draws of the promotion.

The company has therefore assured its subscribers that bundles will continue even though the promotion ends in two weeks time.

Airtel Malawi’s Head of Voice, SMS, VAS & Acquisition- Marketing Thokozani Kamkondo expressed gratitude over the promotion’s objectives.

Kamkondo lauded the promotion for transforming low income customers economically.

She therefore reminded customers of the remaining MK10 million as the overall prize urging customers to buy more bundles.

The promotion gives all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International

or roaming bundle.

