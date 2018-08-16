LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-With close to K70 million up for grabs in cash prizes alone, a new ground-breaking consumer competition has been unveiled by leading mobile

telecommunications provider, Airtel Malawi.

Dubbed ‘Bandulo Bandulo’, the promotion will give all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic

cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International

or roaming bundle.

And will be automatically entered into a draw to win MK1 million cash, K10, 000

cash and 4G MiFi routers every week from today 15th August until the 5th of December where one

lucky customer will win the final grand prize of K10 million cash!

Breaking the news at a media briefing held in Lilongwe Wednesday morning, Airtel’s Marketing

Director, Frank Magombo, said it was time for Airtel to reward its customers who buy its various

bundles.

“Our bundles empower customers with the freedom to use the internet, make calls, and even send

SMSes at a cheaper, more affordable rate and so we want our customers to not just enjoy this freedom

to connect, but to also have the opportunity to win cash from purchasing and utilising these bundles

for their day to day activities.”

Apart from the grand prize of MK10 million cash which will be awarded at the end of the promotion.

The ‘Bandulo Bandulo’ promotion, which will run for 16 weeks from 15th August until the 5th of December, will award 2 lucky winners with MK1m each every week; and by the end of the 16 weeks, 1,000 customers will have won MK10, 000 cash; and 1,000 customers will each walk away with a 4G MiFi router.

A total of 2029 winners across every town and district in the country by the end of the promotion.

According to Magombo, each bundle purchase will qualify as ONE Entry in the Bandulo Bandulo Promotion so the more bundles customers buy, the higher the chances of winning prizes.

Furthermore, in a bid to simplify access and participation in the promotion, the Marketing Director further explained that the *301# shortcode has been revamped and is now home to all internet, voice

and SMS bundles for customers.

“From now on, customers can simply dial *301# and select any of the 6 bundles options displayed for Internet, Local Voice, SMS, Combo Bundles, or International Voice or Roaming Bundles that they

prefer,” said Magombo.

The first draw for ‘Bandulo Bandulo’ will be held on Monday, 27th August 2018.

All winners will be

contacted via the official Airtel promotion line +265121.