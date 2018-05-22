As plans are in progress to construct Mzuzu International Airport at Lusangazi in the city, government is yet to offer land for relocation of people who are currently occupying the designated area for the new airport.

Speaking Monday in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, James Chakwera said the ministry is working on issues to do with compensation of the communities who reside within and around the site.

“Government will give land to these people for their relocation. Some of these people have property such as livestock and all this will need land which we have not yet identified,” said Chakwera.

He said the ministry intends to commence paying compensation to the people who will be displaced within the months of July and September, 2018.

“We will be on the ground between July and September to make compensation payments and construction works of the Mzuzu International Airport will commence once compensation issues are settled,” he explained.

President Peter Mutharika visited the proposed construction site of Mzuzu International Airport at Lusangazi on July 27, 2017. The project is funded by the Exim Bank of China to the tune of USD 20 million (about MK 14.6 billion).