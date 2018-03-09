By Chikondi Manjawira

The Malawi Government has accentuated on improving public road networks especially in the rural areas where 70% of the population lives.

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango stated this during the launch of Lirangwe bridge construction work which is currently underway in Majawa village in the area of Senior Chief Mpama in Chiradzulu district.

Mhango said the concrete deck bridge being constructed will improve accessibility and mobility of the rural masses to social amenities and markets hence advancing the economic status of the people in the catchment area.

The upgrading of Lirangwe Bridge has in one way or the other uplifted the livelihoods of people in this area through the employment opportunity the project has created.

After completion, the Bridge will provide the communities with good and easy access to health facilities at Lirangwe Health Centre.

It will also increase the opportunity for the communities on Mtengatenga side to access primary education at Lirangwe primary School, said Mhango.

Mhango added that he is convinced with the work which has been currently done on the site and that he believes the contractor will complete the project within the three month long given period.

He pointed out that any contractor who will do shabby work will have their operating licenses withdrawn or persecuted because it is outright fraud hence the emphasis on quality, making sure that government is operating within the available resource envelop and that the work must be delivered within the given period of time.

“The contractor has started very well, I believe that by the end of three months we should be able to see a very good bridge here and also at the other sites I have visited in the week.

“We continue emphasizing on quality work, every contractor who has been given a project contract by my ministry has been given very clear instructions,’ added Mhango.

On his part, Member of Parliament for Chiradzulu West, Dr Emmanuel Fabiano who is also Foreign Affairs minister observed that the wood deck bridge which was there before got damaged saying it was very difficult for people to access the other side of the road.

“People would use other roads which meant diverting and take long to reach their destinations like schools, hospitals and markets. He therefore said the construction of the Bridge will make a huge difference in terms of traveling time and cost.

.

”Lirangwe Bridge is very important, it is the road that starts from the Zomba-Blantyre tar mark road going across the constituency to the other side of the constituency, therefore it is critical because it is the road used by everybody,” said Dr. Fabiano

He adds, “The wooden deck bridge we had needed to be replaced every time, damaging the environment in the process because we had to cut down of trees to get wood which was costly.

“The Concrete Deck Bridge will take us a very long time before it is replaced in the process it may be cheaper”.

The upgrading of Lirangwe Bridge project which commenced on 2nd February, 2018 is expected to be completed by 2nd June, 2018 at a cost of MK19, 084,595.00.