By Gracian Tiuze Lungu, Freelancer

As schools are set to start 2018-2019 academic year, Misale Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) located in Pinda zone, Mchinji district risks facing Sherriffs for over MK 30 million debt it has with different suppliers who supplied assorted boarding items (Maize, beans, vegetables e.t.c) as the school is currently swimming in self made financial woes.

The suppliers told this reporter that they are planning to engage sheriffs to recover their money as some of them have gone for over two years without being paid their money and they lamented that this has affected their businesses since they can’t operate at their full production cost.

One of the teachers at this school (name withheld) confided to this reporter that the school has accumulated huge amount of debt of over MK30 million due to poor school administration as the current administrator is always untouchable, a thing that has made the school to close third terms of the past two academic years earlier.

He added that the school collects around 25-35 million kwacha every term and runs on a budget of around 20 million kwacha in a term

But the school incurs these debts both in material and in liquid money which are sometimes not used at the school and this has also affected education delivery due to unavailability of some teaching and learning resources.

When contacted, Headteacher for the school Franklin Kadamanja confirmed that the school has a huge amount of debt that dates back some years ago.

Kadamanja blamed poor hand overs with his predecessor and the vandalism that took place two years ago and he pleaded with the suppliers to remain patient as the school is trying its best to settle the outstanding debts.

Misale CDSS has accumulated over 40 million at it’s boarding section for the past two years and has also about 5 million kwacha deficit to square up at MANEB for the 2018 MSCE examinations which if will not be squared before the release of the examination results, it’s likely that MANEB will hold the results for this school.