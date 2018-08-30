MK80 SMS bandulo awards Mchinji MSCE leaver Aisha MK1 million

MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-Only MK80 SMS bundles earned Mchinji Malawi School Certificate Education (MSCE) school leaver, Aisha White MK1 million.
White became the first two millionaires in just launched Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion in the weekly draws.
Aisha joined her counterpart lucky winner Blantyre’s Namiwawa Primary School female teacher Rhoda Hara whom, the prize came as a shock to their lives.
“Honestly, I didn’t believe that with only MK80 SMS bundle bought could make a millionaire. This is a breakthrough to my life. I will use this money for further studies as I am waiting the release of MSCE exams,” delighted the 19-year old girls after receiving the dummy chaque at home base-Kapiri Trading Centre in Mchinji.
Masiye Mazaza, Airtel Malawi’s Head of Data and Devices Marketing was delighted to witness locals becoming millionaires over night with just little money used in the promotion.
Mazaza said the promotion aims at giving back proceeds to the company’s customers saying they have been loyal its services.
He expressed gratitude over the overwhelming response the promotion has received from subscribers.
“I thought that urban dwellers will be the ones to dominate in the promotion. But today , we are handing over MK1 million to Aisha White who has just sat for MSCE exams. This is what Airtel Malawi wants to change people’s lives for the better”, delighted Mazaza.
Launched on August 15, the promotion gives all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic
cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International
or roaming bundle.
And will be automatically entered into a draw to win MK1 million cash, MK10, 000 cash and 4G MiFi routers every week from today 15th August until the 5th of December where one lucky customer will win the final grand prize of MK10 million cash!
Apart from the grand prize of MK10 million cash which will be awarded at the end of the promotion.
The ‘Bandulo Bandulo’ promotion, which will run for 16 weeks from 15th August until the 5th of December, will award 2 lucky winners with MK1m each every week; and by the end of the 16 weeks, 1,000 customers will have won MK10, 000 cash; and 1,000 customers will each walk away with a 4G MiFi router.
A total of 2029 winners across every town and district in the country by the end of the promotion.
Therefore each bundle purchase will qualify as ONE Entry in the Bandulo Bandulo Promotion so the more bundles customers buy, the higher the chances of winning prizes.
All winners will be contacted via the official Airtel promotion line +265121.