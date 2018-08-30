MK80 SMS bandulo awards Mchinji MSCE leaver Aisha MK1 million

MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-Only MK80 SMS bundles earned Mchinji Malawi School Certificate Education (MSCE) school leaver, Aisha White MK1 million.

White became the first two millionaires in just launched Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion in the weekly draws.

Aisha joined her counterpart lucky winner Blantyre’s Namiwawa Primary School female teacher Rhoda Hara whom, the prize came as a shock to their lives.

“Honestly, I didn’t believe that with only MK80 SMS bundle bought could make a millionaire. This is a breakthrough to my life. I will use this money for further studies as I am waiting the release of MSCE exams,” delighted the 19-year old girls after receiving the dummy chaque at home base-Kapiri Trading Centre in Mchinji.