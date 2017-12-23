Pretoria – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed how he walked for more 30km to cross the border between Zimbabwe and Mozambique in an apparent escape from his assassination by former president Robert Mugabe’s “hunting dogs”, reports said on Friday.

Mnangagwa said this on Thursday in Pretoria where he addressed Zimbabwean nationals , who fled economic decline and political turmoil in the southern African country.

“I came here to pay homage to my brother President Jacob Zuma. I spent a good 16 days as a ‘Diasporan’ here in South Africa after walking some 30km crossing the border into Mozambique. After I had been fired around 4 o’clock (on November 6), intelligence had made me aware of the next move intended to eliminate me,” NewsDay quoted Mnangagwa as saying.

“Fortunately, I found a [business] card in my wallet which bore the name of a colleague here, (Justice) Maphosa, whom I phoned and he picked me. I came here and I was well-looked after.”

Mnangagwa fled to South Africa after Mugabe dismissed him during factional fighting in Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party. The firing prompted a backlash against Mugabe and Mnangagwa returned to Zimbabwe, where he was sworn in as president.

Mnangagwa’s finance minister Patrick Chinamasa said that the president had been stripped of his security “both physically and at his house” immediately after his sacking from government.

“This showed his security was not guaranteed, hence, he had to become a refugee here [South Africa],” said Chinamasa.

Mnangagwa also revealed that he had been in “clandestine” communication with President Jacob Zuma during his stay in South Africa, a New Zimbabwe.com report said.

“I had good communication with the leadership here, not openly, you understand,” Mnangagwa was cited as saying.