An angry mob has demolished a house of nurse of Golomoti Health Centre in Dedza after refusing to treat a patient on Monday claiming to be on holiday (Kamuzu Day).

Police officials in Dedza have confirmed of the development in an interview with The Maravi Post.

According police, the patient with the help of relatives visited Golomoti Health Centre on Monday morning for treatment but a medical assistant at the hospital sent the patient back claiming that it was a holiday.

“Upon arrival at home the condition of the patient worsened and this morning the patient was taken back to hospital where he died,” said the police officer.

The development angered the relatives who ganged up and demolished the house of the nurse. The angry mob also smashed the vehicle of the nurse.

It took the intervention of the police to calm down the situation by firing teargas at the angry mob.

Meanwhile peace has returned at the hospital.