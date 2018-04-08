Police in Lilongwe has bemoaned an increase of mob justice cases in the city that has happened in the early month of April 2018.

Speaking in an interview, Police spokesperson, Kingsley Dandaula said during the early month of April they received three cases of mob justice.

He said as police they advising the general public to report if they catch a suspect they must hand him/ her over to the police.

“As the police we follow laws if the suspect is handed over to us we take that person to court of law where he will be charged with case he has committed,” Dandaula explained.

He pointed out if the suspects are found guilty of the offence the court would sentence them according to the crime they have committed.

The PRO concluded that as Lilongwe police they are advising as well as warning the general public that they should not take the law into their hands because it’s an offence, and that if anyone will be caught doing mob justice they will be charged with murder offence.

Cases of mob justice reported early this month include: a 22 year old from Chinsapo 2 who was beaten to death by angry mob, the criminal suspect from area 24 aged 28 who was also assaulted by mob and the another one in Area 47, who was assaulted and nearly burned by angry mob.