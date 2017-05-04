MZIMBA-(MaraviPost)-Madede residents in the northern district of Mzimba on Saturday burnt to death 34-year-old Biko Mhlanga, for allegedly breaking into a house of the businessman where he is alleged to have stolen MK600,000.

Mzimba police station spokesperson Peter Botha, confirmed the incident saying the deceased was rescued by police officers from Mbalachanda Unit, who then rushed him to Madede Heath Centre.

Botha said the late Mhlanga, was referred to Mzimba district hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, due to severe burns and pain.

According to eye witnesses, Mhlanga and his accomplices are said to have broken into Mirriam Nyirenda’s house. He was later apprehended but Nyirenda sustained injuries in the course of robbery.

After the robbery, an angry mob followed Mhlanga to his house at Euthini and took him to Madede, where he is said to have confessed stealing money from Nyirenda, a development that incensed the residents. Thereafter, they drained petrol from the deceased’s motorcycle and poured it on him before setting him a light.

There have been no arrests of the residents involved in the mob justice. However, the police is advising the general public against taking the law into their own hands.

“We are still investigating the matter and those found to be involved in the mob justice, will be arrested as such (mob justice) is against the laws of this country,” Botha warned.

The late Mhlanga who was a trader at Euthini trading centre, hailed from Mkhuluwayo village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Chindi in Mzimba district.