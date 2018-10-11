An angry mob at Mbayani in Blantyre on Sunday beat to death a 33 year-old man for hacking his ex-lover in an attempt to kill her.

Blantyre police deputy publicist Dorrah Chathyoka identified the deceased as Chikumbutso Banda and the woman as Lonely Manda.

Chathyoka said the two were in a relationship but parents of the girl did not want their daughter to marry the boy for their own reasons.

Earlier last month as the parents’ resistance continued, Manda thought of following her parents’ advice and broke up with the man.

This did not please Banda and he decided to kill his ex-lover claiming she had broken her promise. Banda planned to commit suicide after the killing and he wrote a document detailing reasons for his heinous act.

On Sunday, the man took a panga knife and a toy gun – which he thought was a real gun – and went to Lonely’s house at Gaisi in Mbayani with intentions to carry out his plan.

Upon arrival, he called the woman saying he want to discuss something.

“It was at that time when he started beating and stabbing the girl. He shouted at her as the gun was packed with rubber bullets,” said Chathyoka.

This later alarmed communities who in trying to rescue the young woman started beating Banda until police came.

The police took the two to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where Banda died due to loss of blood whereas the woman was admitted and is still receiving treatment.

This publication has also seen a letter which was found in Banda’s pocket.

In the letter, Banda said the woman’s parents were responsible for his act due to their conduct.

Before dying, the man who was a music producer released a song in which he sang about his plan to kill the woman and later commit suicide