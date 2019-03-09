President Peter Mutharika said the construction of Mombera University in Mzimba district will commence this month.

Mutharika unveiled the the plaque of the project in 2015.

Mutharika said this in Mzuzu saying he is committed to ensure that the Northern Region’s second public university takes shape.

He said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government is displaying determination to spread development across the country, including the North.

“Some people are saying the North is being sidelined. I am very surprised. I am really surprised. Mombera University, by end of this month, we will start constructing the buildings: the administration block, lecture rooms and others,” he said.

To drive the point home, Mutharika catalogued a number of development projects implemented in the region such as Mombela University in Mzimba, a teachers training college in Rumphi, rehabilitation of Karonga-Songwe Road which he has since launched , construction of Njakwa-Livingstonia–Chitimba Road, Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay Road, and Jenda- Edingeni, Rumphi- Chitipa Road, among many others.

According to Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe government has set aside MK5 billion for the construction of Mombera University.