By Chalo Mvula

The chief political strategist for the Malawi Congress party has declared that the momentum has tilted towards MCP and the party is getting into the campaign period at a very strong position. Ken Zikhale Ngoma was speaking during a rally he addressed on Sunday afternoon at Kalowa Full Primsry School Ground in Nkhatabay south , a constituency he is fighting to be its legislator.

Speaking during the rally, Zikhale said, Malawians have seen something special with the current MCP leadership and that the rebranding of the party has worked as more people have faith in Chakwera .

“For so long Malawians have been looking for a leader who is genuinely God fearing, who has no record of stealing government money and corruption practices. In Lazarus Chakwera, Malawians have found a perfect leader and many of them can’t wait for general elections in May to vote and make Chakwera the new president of Malawi”.

Zikhale was quick to speak of the many problems Nkhatabay district is facing under the DPP regime

“Nkhatabay has not experienced any significant change process more particularly in Nkhatabay South where people have been deprived of modern livelihood and development. People have no access to basic needs a citizen is supposed to enjoy,” argued Zikhale.

He highlighted that it was now time to shake things up in Nkhatabay and let real development come. The political strategist said Nkhatabay has produced some of the respected political figures in the country over the years but it’s sad that despite that Nkhatabay particularly in the South, up to now have no access to clean piped water and electricity in most parts like Chifira, Bandawe , Kalowa and Kachere Mwaya villages and primary schools.

Zikhale argued that Nkhatabay south was supposed to be a tourism hub of the country with its rich history. It is claimed that Nkhatabay South was the first place to have received the first bible when the missionaries came to Malawi, Dr David Livingstone and his colleagues first landed in Bandawe where the first bible was unleashed in Malawi. The first School in Malawi was set at Bandawe and produced many intellectuals more particularly great lawyers Malawi has ever produced, and the word of God manifested to many Malawians through this constituency. He however wondered why many heads of state tend to block such good history by denying the constituency development.

Zikhale told the huge crowd that the area has a great opportunity to see development once MCP is elected into power. The only capable leader who has such resourcefulness, capabilities and enterprising, is Dr Lazarus Chakwera and hr urged the people of Nkhatabay to vote for Chakwera as leader, Zikhale as an MP and Chiwaya as counsellor to experience change for the better and love.

“Time has now come to restore the glory back to the people of Nkhatabay particularly of the Nkhatabay South, time has come to bring piped water and electricity in most parts of the constituency, time has come to revamp education system in area and make Bandawe a National School and a protected historical zone” said a vibrant Zikhale amid the handclaps and ululation from the crowd that gathered to hear him speak

Zikhale then asserted his claims that the political fortunes are now with MCP . He argued that the level of support the party is getting is testament of how much faith people have in Lazarus Chakwera to be president. He said for the first time in over 2 decades the party is breaking barriers, enjoying support in areas that were deemed as a no win areas for the party “ who could have thought of MCP enjoying big rallies in eastern region, and southern region , times has come and Malawians want real change “ said Zikhale .