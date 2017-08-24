Malawi football governing body, Football Association of Malawi (Fam) officials have disclosed that their official website is down after being hacked by a Moroccan terrorist.

Speaking in an interview, FAM Competitions and Media Manager, Gomezgani Zakazaka, said the development occurred last week.

Zakazaka said that the terrorists are part of a group called Moroccan Islamic Union-Mail.

“Whenever we want to log onto our website, www.fam.mw , we receive a message indicating that it has been hacked by Moroccan Islamic Union-Mail,” said Zakazaka.

According to him, the development has affected some of the his organization work such as piecing together statistics like the most capped player and top scorer for Malawi national football team.

However, Zakazaka said they are waiting for advice on the way forwad from their technical team.

In his remarks, Fam President, Walter Nyamilandu, said there is no need of panic because they have now managed to change a password to protect the website.

However, Nyamilandu said that important information on the website has not been compromised by the terrorists as suspected.

Some information technology experts including Higger Mkandawire said sometimes the hackers do that as part of their testing measurement especially to know if they have gained an experience.

Maravi Post has established that the Malawi national football team, the Flames are in the same Group B of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers with Morocco’s Atlas Lions, on second position two with three points.