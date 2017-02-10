BLANTYRE (Maravi Post)—Leader of a political pressure group, Transformation

Alliance (TA), Moses Kunkuyu has asked government to reduce maize price.Kunkuyu was speaking yesterday during a press briefing his pressure group conducted yesterday in Blantyre.

Government raised maize price from MK5, 500 per 50 kg bag to MK12, 500 per kg because the government it borrowed money to buy the maize from Zambia and justified the hike in order to raise money to pay back the loan.

However, the local vendor is selling maize at MK10, 000 per 50 kg bag.

“We demand a sensible explanation from the Authorities on the real factors that pushed the maize price in the country. The explanation that the maize price was necessitated by the fact that funds used to procure it were borrowed does not hold water because the maize that admarc is selling at the moment was not bought sing borrowed funds.

“So, if the maize was not bought using any borrowed funds, it means the money used is the same as that used by a vendor to procure. Now if the vendor is selling at K10, 000, why should Admarc kill people and sell at K12, 500? Why should private traders love Malawians more than government?” he said.

Kunkuyu also described Mutharika’s stance as a mere lip service that will drag the country several steps backward. He said that Mutharika has not shown genuine passion to deal with corruption which he said has flourished in many public institutions.