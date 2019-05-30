Libya National Army shared a picture of Hisham Ashmawi on Facebook

CAIRO-(MaraviPost)-One of Egypt’s most wanted jihadists has arrived back in the country after being handed over by the Libyan military strongman, Khalifa Haftar.

Hisham al-Ashmawy, a former Egyptian special forces officer, was detained in Libya late last year.

He is wanted in connection with several attacks. These include a deadly ambush of police in Egypt’s Western desert two years ago and a raid on guards along the border with Libya in 2014.

Egyptian courts had sentenced him, in his absence, to death.

Hisham al-Ashmawy was transferred following a visit by Egypt’s intelligence chief to Gen Haftar.