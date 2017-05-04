Mother kills her son and commits suicide in Mangochi

Seventeen-year old Gertrude Gwedemule on Sunday, killed herself and her three-year old son, Talandira William, police have confirmed.

According to Mangochi police spokesperson Roderick Maida, this was after the father of the son, refused to marry her.

Maida said that both the mother and son, were found hanging on the mango trees near their house.

“The mother was in a relationship with 24-year old William Joza, and had vowed to marry each other. However,after the girl got pregnant and gave birth to their son, Joza refused to marry her.” said Maida.

The Mangochi police spokesperson said that almost three years passed without marriage arrangements.

The parents to the two, arranged to resolve the issue on 30 April this year, at the man’s parents’ house.

Joza however, insisted that he will not marry the girl, despite having a son with her.

Postmortem conducted at Chilipa Health Facility revealed that death was caused strangulation.

The deceased hailed from Divala village, in the area of Sub-Traditional Authority Mtonda in Mangochi.